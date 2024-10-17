MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock Stadium is enforcing tight measures to keep thousands of Taylor Swift fans safe ahead of the pop singer’s local concert.

The singer will be holding her Eras Tour show from Friday to Sunday at the Miami Gardens venue.

As thousands of fans are expected over the weekend, and they will encounter a large police presence.

Stadium officials said fans without tickets will not be permitted on stadium grounds, and guests must go through multiple ticket checkpoints before entering.

Fans will not not allowed to line up at the stadium gates or park before the parking lots open at 3:30 p.m.

Only clear, plastic bags that do not exceed 12″ by 6″ by 12″ will be permitted. Small bags cannot exceed 4.5″ by 6.5″.

Officials added there will be no listening areas outside the stadium.

The heightened measures come months after the chaos that took place during the Copa America final, when a stampede broke out as fans attempted to bust open the gates of the Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Swfities can expect a different level of security.

“We had an unprecedented number of law enforcement at the Copa event, and that truly was an unprecedented situation from which we are learning for the future,” said Levine Cava. “I would say Taylor Swift fans are a little different than your soccer fans.”

The mayor said safety is the county’s top priority.

“We have been working hard for months on the preparations. It’s an ongoing conversation with our Miami-Dade Police Department special team that works on these events, and as well as Homeland Security,” she said.

Fans passing by the Taylor Swift merchandise store, which is open until Thursday at 8 p.m., said they are excited to see the show and enjoy themselves.

“I’m excited! I’m really excited,” said Caroline Redmond.

“I’m so excited to hear her perform,” said Isabella Vicanon. “I love Gracie Abrams, and I love Taylor Swift. They are both my favorite artists.”

“On a scale of 1-10, a -2, but my daughter is off the charts,” said a parent.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.