Fort Lauderdale foodies are thinking pink this weekend.

The second annual Sea Glass Rosé Festival goes down on the beach.

At this event, you not only stop and smell the rosé, you drink a lot of it, too. All for a great cause.

Here’s something to wine about.

The Sea Glass Fort Lauderdale Rosé experience is back in town.

Carlos Suarez: “Sea Glass is an incredible experience on Fort Lauderdale’s beach with great chefs, great wines, great spirits but, most important, great people.”

Why rosé, you might ask? Because it conjures up good times with every sip.

Carlos Suarez: “It’s more than a wine; it’s a lifestyle. I believe that it’s created this kind of culture, and it celebrates life.”

Rhonda Rosen Virgin: “Rosé should be fun. You want to drink it with your friends. It’s beautiful outside. The day is sunny, lots of water nearby, nothing better than a nice cold glass of rosé to drink.”

One thing we can guarantee, your glass will always be full of rosé or whatever else might interest you.

Carlos Suarez: “I think, right now, we’re at 30 different brands, but there’s also tequila, gin, vodka, craft beers. There’s a little bit for everyone.”

You don’t want to drink on an empty stomach, and at this festival, you won’t have to. There’ll be plenty of tasty stuff to go around.

One of those kitchen magicians is chef Taka from Takato.

He’s making one of the restaurant’s signature dishes, salmon tataki with ponzu truffle sauce.

It just happens to go perfectly with the featured wine.

Chef Taka: “The wine, like rosé, with salmon and fish is a good match.”

Sea Glass is definitely one of the coolest parties happening on the beach.

It’s also a great way to help folks in need.

Carlos Suarez: “And I was lucky enough to be able to partner up with Auto Nation and Mercedes Benz and Drive Pink and Dolphins Cancer Challenge, so we raise funds for them.”

If you’re looking to get your fill of sand, sun and rosé, make it over to Sea Glass this weekend.

Carlos Suarez: “Sea Glass is an experience on Fort Lauderdale Beach like no other.”

Caitlin Saucier: “I’m so excited about Sea Glass. It’s gonna be over 30 different rosé spirits, the top chefs of Fort Lauderdale.”

SEAGLASS EXPERIENCE

3115 Terramar Street, suite 18

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954.873.4263

