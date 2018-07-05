SeaWorld annual passholders could get $11.5 million in refunds from class action lawsuit

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Those who bought annual passes for one of SeaWorld’s parks may be eligible for a partial refund due to a class-action lawsuit.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that over 130,000 SeaWorld and Busch Gardens passholders may qualify for a one-time payment thanks to a proposed $11.5 million settlement.

The lawsuit alleges SeaWorld Entertainment automatically renewed annual passes without permission on a month-to-month basis via their “EZPay” system, then did not refund for the extra months paid, according to WESH.

The theme park company did not admit any wrongdoing, court documents said, but agreed to the settlement to avoid trial.

People who purchased annual passes between Dec. 3, 2008 and Dec. 3, 2014 may be eligible to receive money from the settlement.

Those who used their pass after the first year expired or already received refunds would not be entitled to the pending settlement.

SeaWorld Entertainment operates theme parks in Florida, Texas, Virginia and California, including SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The court must still approve the final settlement agreement. If approved, a website will be created to allow members of the public to file a claim.

Click here to read the proposed settlement.

