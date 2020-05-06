Seaspice on Miami River providing unique Mother’s Day celebration

MIAMI (WSVN) - Mother’s Day is this Sunday, but just because of the pandemic, you don’t have to box yourself in!

Seaspice on the Miami River has a special idea for those looking to get out of the house on Mother’s Day.

Elizabeth Miranda, customer: “It’s just perfect. Look at the view, the riverside. It’s crazy.”

At Seaspice, you can dine-in dockside.

Elizabeth Bronson, Seaspice: “Take her out for a day on the water. Pull up to the dock at Seaspice. Enjoy an incredible meal for brunch or dinner is something we’re pretty sure she’s going to enjoy.”

Elizabeth Bronson: “Nothing wrong with a little boujee.”

Elizabeth Bronson: “You buy a bottle of bubbly, and we’re giving mom some gifts to take home.”

The food, however, is what made Seaspice famous to begin with.”

Elizabeth Bronson: “We’re doing a three-course brunch, as well as a three-course dinner menu. We’re doing a family-style catering option as well.”

You can call ahead of time and reserve a dock space ahead of time.

Angel Leon, Executive Chef of Seaspice: “We have some bohemian conch salad, some king crab salad. We have some chilled gazpacho, and a little more decadent dishes like the grilled lobster, filet mignon. We have a frozen lemon mousse that we’re offering, our Seaspice tres leches is very popular.”

Elizabeth Miranda: “Look at the dessert. It’s crazy. It’s really, really good. I can’t ask for more.”

You can eat on your boat or sail off with the food altogether.

Elizabeth Bronson: “A lot of water, not a lot of waterfront restaurants. To be able to offer that and especially on Mother’s Day. It’s such a special day to take her out and treat her.”

Angel Leon: “I like treating my mom like a queen on Mother’s Day.”

Elizabeth Bronson: “Moms are your keystone.”

For those who don’t have a boat, Seaspice still does takeout.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.