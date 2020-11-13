Season 4 of ‘The Crown’ introduces Margaret Thatcher, Princess Diana

The fourth season of “The Crown” introduces two new characters, both powerful women who made their mark on history and the royal family in the ’80’s.

Hear ye, hear ye! The wait is almost over for Season 4 of “The Crown.”

Character in “The Crown”: “Two women running the shop. That’s the last thing this country needs.”

Netflix introduced two historical characters to its already impressive royal family lineup.

Gillian Anderson (as Margaret Thatcher): “My goal is to change this country from being dependent to self-reliant, and I think in that, I am succeeding.”

Actress Gillian Anderson plays the Iron Lady, former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Gillian Anderson: “When playing a historical character, it’s best to wipe preconceptions from the brain, anyway.”

Anderson loved acting alongside Oscar Winner Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth. Together, they’re a force of acting nature.

Gillian Anderson: “Me dressed as Thatcher and her dressed as the Queen, just, you know, is a laugh a minute, even without opening our mouths.”

The world’s love affair with Princess Diana takes center stage, too.

Emma Corrin (as Diana Spencer): “All I want is to be loved. It’s all any of us want from you.”

Actress Emma Corrin plays Diana Spencer. She’s a total dead ringer.

Emma Corrin: “It really is a blessing as an actor when you get to play a character that has such scope for exploration and for creation, I suppose.”

Josh O’Connor is back as the uptight, in-love-with-another-woman, future king of England, Prince Charles.

Josh O’Connor: “It’s quite a funny thing in Season 4 that every time a script came in, it was, like, a scene with the Queen, and he’d start explaining how he feels, and then he gets shut down, and that’s the end of the scene. He does go on an incredible journey, but really, he still has no voice by the end, really.”

The life Charles wants seems to be out of reach, and the rest of the Royals are right there with him.

But in “The Crown,” duty reigns supreme.

Season 4 of “The Crown” drops Sunday on Netflix.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.