Seared Mediterranean Branzino/Boulud Sud

A fresh catch from the Mediterranean is helping reel in South Florida diners. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Clark Bowen

The Restaurant: Boulud Sud, Miami

The Dish: Seared Mediterranean Branzino

Ingredients:

1 filet Branzino – scales removed (available at most fish markets)

Z’hug spice:

3 tsp Cayenne

4 tbsp Coriander Seed

3 1/2 tbsp Kosher Salt

3 tbsp Garlic Powder

2 tbsp Caraway

1 tbsp Cardomom

1/2 tbsp Citric Acid

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Green Chili Powder

2 tbsp Cumin Seed

2 tbsp Chopped Cilantro (added to mixture after fish is cooked)

2 tbsp Chopped Parsley (added to mixture after fish is cooked)

Freekeh:

1 qt Freekeh (whole grain product; can be found at Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s and area Vitamin Shoppes)

2 qt Chicken Stock

1 ea Cinnamon Sticks

3 ea Cloves

1 ea Star Anise

10 g. Ginger, peeled & sliced

10 Allspice berries

cilantro – chopped

parsley – choppped

Method of Preparation:

Branzino:

For Z’hug spice: Using pan, roast black pepper, cardamom and coriander until slighty toasted. Combine ingredients with other dry ingredients and blend until finely ground.

Season branzino filets with dry spice mixture.

Using olive oil in pan over medium-high heat, sear filet on both sides, skin side down first. Cook for about 3-4 minutes on each side.

Freekeh:

Place all ingredients in fondue pot, bring to simmer. Add spices.

To Plate:

Mixed chopped cilantro and parsley into remaining dry spice, mix with olive oil and lemon juice and spread over one side of branzino filets.

Plate Freekeh on side.

Serves: 1 filet per person

Serving Suggestion: The Green Machine (argula & vodka cocktail)

Boulud Sud

(inside JW Marriott Marquis Miami)

255 Biscayne Blvd. Way

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 421-8800

www.bouludsud.com/miami

