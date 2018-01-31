Seared Mediterranean Branzino/Boulud Sud

A fresh catch from the Mediterranean is helping reel in South Florida diners. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Clark Bowen
The Restaurant: Boulud Sud, Miami
The Dish: Seared Mediterranean Branzino
Ingredients:
1 filet Branzino – scales removed (available at most fish markets)
Z’hug spice:
3 tsp Cayenne
4 tbsp Coriander Seed
3 1/2 tbsp Kosher Salt
3 tbsp Garlic Powder
2 tbsp Caraway
1 tbsp Cardomom
1/2 tbsp Citric Acid
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Green Chili Powder
2 tbsp Cumin Seed
2 tbsp Chopped Cilantro (added to mixture after fish is cooked)
2 tbsp Chopped Parsley (added to mixture after fish is cooked)
Freekeh:
1 qt Freekeh (whole grain product; can be found at Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s and area Vitamin Shoppes)
2 qt Chicken Stock
1 ea Cinnamon Sticks
3 ea Cloves
1 ea Star Anise
10 g. Ginger, peeled & sliced
10 Allspice berries
cilantro – chopped
parsley – choppped
Method of Preparation:
Branzino:
- For Z’hug spice: Using pan, roast black pepper, cardamom and coriander until slighty toasted. Combine ingredients with other dry ingredients and blend until finely ground.
- Season branzino filets with dry spice mixture.
- Using olive oil in pan over medium-high heat, sear filet on both sides, skin side down first. Cook for about 3-4 minutes on each side.
Freekeh:
- Place all ingredients in fondue pot, bring to simmer. Add spices.
To Plate:
Mixed chopped cilantro and parsley into remaining dry spice, mix with olive oil and lemon juice and spread over one side of branzino filets.
Plate Freekeh on side.
Serves: 1 filet per person
Serving Suggestion: The Green Machine (argula & vodka cocktail)
Boulud Sud
(inside JW Marriott Marquis Miami)
255 Biscayne Blvd. Way
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 421-8800
www.bouludsud.com/miami
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.