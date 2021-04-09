Sean Paul previews new album, upcoming virtual concert with Deco

When you think of dance hall music, one name comes to mind: Sean Paul, and he is giving all of us a new album, plus a virtual concert next month. What’s up with all those cats dancing to his music on TikTok is the real question…

When international superstar Sean Paul describes his latest album, “Live N Livin…”

Sean Paul: “If you like da bangin’ beats and shaking that thing, that’s what this one is about.”

We’re sold! But, there’s more to it.

Sean Paul: “You are alive and you are living, and we must give thanks for that. It’s been a hard time. I need to bring people music.”

Beats on this dance hall record are hardcore. Listen to “Space Ship.”

Alex Miranda: “That song is bonkers!”

But, “Live N Livin” also has a serious side.

Sean Paul: “I’ve been surrounded by violence in this country, and so I’m making a statement with the album for peace, for unity.”

Like on his first single, “Guns of Navarone.”

Sean Paul (singing): “Why mankind can’t see that life is a gift? Still we fighting war, we don’t need that.”

Sean is getting busy, as he would say, performing new music and the classics on May 8.

Sean Paul: “I’ve been rehearsing, and I’m going to get that energy way up there for the people.”

The virtual concert will be live from the beautiful beaches of Jamaica.

Sean Paul: “You will se Kingston and the hills in the background, so you’ll be able to taste the rum and smell other things.”

It’ll be his first concert this year. Sean and his wife, Jodi, have been on double duty with their two kids.

Sean Paul: “Homeschooling is nuts. That’s all I gotta say. Big ups to the teachers!”

But one thing has helped. TikTok challanges! To his smash hit, “Temperature.”

Alex Miranda: “Have you seen the ones with the cats?”

Sean Paul: “Now that I’m a meme, I’m appreciating it. It’s pretty cool.”

