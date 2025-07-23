FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sean Kingston’s mother was sentenced to five years behind bars on Wednesday.

Janice Turner learned her fate in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom.

She and Kingston were found guilty by a jury on multiple counts of wire fraud earlier this year.

SWAT teams raided the Southwest Ranches home that Turner and Kingston were renting on March of last year. Officials confiscated several luxury items.

According to investigators, Kingston and Turned used his celebrity status to receive expensive goods and would send fake wire receipts indicating they paid.

Kingston’s sentencing date is set to August.

