FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Singer Sean Kingston posted bond and was released from federal custody on Wednesday.

He was convicted in March of federal wire fraud alongside his mother, Janice Turner.

The artist was confined to his home until sentencing on the terms that he pay a $100,000 cash bond, but he was arrested this week after being unable to pay.

TMZ reports Kingston’s attorney said they came up with the money on Tuesday.

Sentencing is set for July.

