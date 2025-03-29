FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Singer Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty of wire fraud and theft by a jury in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom.

The verdict in the federal trial came down Friday following five days of trial.

As he walked out of court, the artist did not say anything to the cameras. His mother was immediately handcuffed and taken to the Miami Federal Detention Center where she will stay until their sentencing date.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, faced charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Authorities accused the 35-year-old of committing more than $1 million worth of fraud.

Turner was facing several counts of theft and fraud as well.

Federal authorities raided the artist’s rented Southwest Ranches home nearly a year ago and took various items, including a Cadillac Escalade. Turner was arrested that day as well.

Days later, federal officials arrested Kingston in California.

Their case stems from a lawsuit by a company who claimed the artist never paid for their pricey merchandise.

In late May, Dennis Card, an attorney for Ver Ver Entertainment, spoke to 7News outside Kingston’s home about their claims.

“He is stealing the property itself. He has a standardized script that he gives people, which is that he’s a recording artist, that he’s certainly is, and that he wants to purchase these things, but he never pays for anything,” said Card. “He gets the stuff, and that’s the end of the story. He does it over and over and over.”

A sentencing hearing for Kingston and his mother has been scheduled for July 11.

