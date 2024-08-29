FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Singer Sean Kingston and his mother appeared before a federal judge for a routine status hearing in connection to their fraud and theft case.

7News cameras captured Kingston as he walked into the federal courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Thursday morning. The 34-year-old had no comment on the charges he and his mother, Janice Turner, are facing. He also declined to comment when he left following the brief hearing.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, and Turner, 61, are facing federal and state charges as well as a lawsuit for grand theft and fraud. The mother-son duo were indicted on federal charges for wire fraud. They both pleaded not guilty last week.

Kingston and Turner are charged with committing more than $1 million worth of fraud.

His attorney, Bob Rosenblatt, chatted briefly with reporters outside of the courthouse.

“The presumption of innocence still attaches, and we’re looking forward to reviewing the government’s evidence,” he said,

The federal charges relate to alleged fabricated wire transfers for various merchandises purchased by the pair.

According to prosecutors, to initiate the transactions, they told vendors for cars, furniture, jewelry, and video equipment, that they would send over wire transfers for the items to each appropriate vendor. In exchange, the vendors sent over the requested items. However, the money wasn’t deposited into the appropriate accounts.

Per the federal indictment, the charges also stem from a $150,000 entertainment system the artist allegedly did not pay for, as well as swindling a Cadillac dealership and banks.

At the same time, there is a state investigation for similar charges pertaining to grand theft and fraud.

In May, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and SWAT teams served a search warrant and raided the residence the artist was renting in Southwest Ranches in connection to the state’s fraud case.

Attorneys for his alleged victims watched it happen.

“They’re basically taking everything in the house,” said attorney Dennis Card, who represents the company that provided the entertainment system.

Turner was arrested at the residence, while Kingston was arrested in California where he was performing.

Rosenblatt, who’s representing Kingston in both cases, explained the cases and shared concerns about double jeopardy.

“They’re not exactly the same, because federal court is a wire fraud. State court is basically a grand theft, but the wire fraud led to the grand theft, so you’re looking at double punishment for the same crime,” said Rosenblatt.

The judge set the trial date for March 24, 2025 at 9 a.m., so both sides will have time to prepare and go over the evidence.

Kingston and Turner are both due back in court in October.

