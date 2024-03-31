MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a raid on his Star Island mansion, Sean “Diddy” Combs continued to be spotted sighted across South Florida during Easter weekend.

This is the end of a rough week for the rap mogul and actor, but the embattled billionaire is making the best of it.

Combs was seen hobnobbing with fans at the Pura Vida restaurant near First Street and Washington Avenue on Friday.

“I run into the man right here,” said a man.

“What’s up?” Combs is heard saying in cellphone video.

The star was also spotted Friday riding a bicycle near his Star Island mansion.

“Oh, my God, Stop, stop! Go back, go back, go back,” someone is heard saying in the video, which was recorded from inside a vehicle.

Combs appeared to be living life in a carefree, kid-on-his-bike kind of way.

Earlier on Friday, he was reportedly spotted at a Top Golf location in Sweetwater.

But back on Monday, federal authorities raided his Miami Beach home, as well as his house in Los Angeles, in a Homeland Security Investigations probe said to be to tied to sex trafficking claims and other allegations in separate civil suits.

In a recently amended suit, music producer Rodney Jones accused Combs of sexual assault and gun crimes, including bragging about having shot people, and downright devilish gangsterism.

Jones’ 98-page bombshell filing claims:

“…Defendant Combs threatened to eat Mr. Jones’ face and informed him that he would not hesitate to kill his own mother to get what he wanted.”

There was also a bloody scene within the suit, alleging Combs or his son Justin was the triggerman in a 2022 shooting of a man inside a Los Angeles studio bathroom.

Combs hasn’t been charged for any of the alleged crimes mentioned in Jones’ suit or other legal documents.

Despite the federal raids, Combs has not been arrested, charged or formally named as a target by investigators, who appear to be in the middle of an ongoing probe.

So, at least for now, this megastar can keep smiling.

Through his attorneys, Combs has denied all of the allegations. He has not spoken publicly on the matter since before Monday’s raids.

