Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jennifer Lopez reunite for dance party

(CNN) — It’s all love between Diddy and J-Lo.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez showed off their friendship and their dance moves Sunday during his Instagram Live fundraiser.

On Saturday the mogul posted on his verified Instagram account “Let’s lift up the energy.”

“Tomorrow we will all dance together for our healthcare workers! Let’s spread some positive vibes and let them know how much we appreciate them!” Combs posted. “Tomorrow at 3PM EST on my Instagram Live Team Love Dance-A-Thon. THE WHOLE WORLD IS INVITED!!!!!!”

Combs, who recently changed his middle name to “Love,” was promoting Team Love partnering with Direct Relief, “a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization that rushes critical medicines and requested supplies to communities affected by poverty or emergencies throughout the world,” according to its site.

Several celebs including Drake showed up on Easter Sunday to both jam with Combs and help raise money for inner-city healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

But the Gram went wild when Lopez showed up on a split-screen with Combs.

The pair famously dated from 1999 to 2001 and they have remained friends.

It was a lovefest when Lopez showed up, dancing with Combs to Elvis Crespo’s “Suavemente.”

“I probably taught you that,” she joked, taking credit for her ex’s moves.

Lopez was joined by her fiancé, sports analyst and former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, who she said was a fan of Combs’s Bad Boy discography which includes rapper Mase.

“You and Mase are like his heroes, OK?” Lopez told Combs. “It’s like every party we do, anything we do, it’s like ‘Put on Puffy and Mase.'”

The trio also talked about who they said are the true heroes at the moment – those working on the front lines during the pandemic.

“These people, they are the real heroes,” Rodriguez said. “Sometimes we have it twisted. They say we’re the heroes, athletes and entertainers. They’re the heroes in the front line protecting us, doing God’s work really.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.