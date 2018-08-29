Seafood Risotto/ M House Coral Gables

(WSVN) - You don’t have to look far to find fresh shrimp in Florida, and it makes for an easy Mediterranean-style dinner at home. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Abraham Silva

The Restaurant: M House, Coral Gables

The Dish: Seafood Risotto

Ingredients:

4 oz. rice (carnaroli or arborio)

1 oz. butter

1 oz. Parmigiana-Reggiano

2 oz. scallops

1 oz. peeled shrimp

1 oz. tomato sauce

16 oz. fish stock

1 oz. diced shallots

2 oz. white wine

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

In a sauté pan with olive oil, sauté the rice and shallots.

Add white wine while consistently stirring.

Add the stock gradually and cook until rice is al dente.

In a cast iron pan, heat up some olive oil, add salt and pepper to the shrimp and scallops and sear until golden brown.

Deglaze with stock and pour all of the contents into the risotto pot.

To finish, add the parmesan, butter, tomato sauce, salt and pepper.

To Plate:

Plate the risotto with a spoon in a bowl or a flat plate and garnish with some greens.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion:

Chardonnay (white wine)

M House

(Located at Aloft Hotel Coral Gables)

2524 S Le Jeune Rd.

Miami, FL 33134

mhouserestaurant.com

786-369-5155

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.