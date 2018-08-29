Seafood Risotto/ M House Coral Gables

(WSVN) - You don’t have to look far to find fresh shrimp in Florida, and it makes for an easy Mediterranean-style dinner at home. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Abraham Silva
The Restaurant: M House, Coral Gables
The Dish: Seafood Risotto

Ingredients:

4 oz. rice (carnaroli or arborio)
1 oz. butter
1 oz. Parmigiana-Reggiano
2 oz. scallops
1 oz. peeled shrimp
1 oz. tomato sauce
16 oz. fish stock
1 oz. diced shallots
2 oz. white wine
Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

  • In a sauté pan with olive oil, sauté the rice and shallots.
  • Add white wine while consistently stirring.
  • Add the stock gradually and cook until rice is al dente.
  • In a cast iron pan, heat up some olive oil, add salt and pepper to the shrimp and scallops and sear until golden brown.
  • Deglaze with stock and pour all of the contents into the risotto pot.
  • To finish, add the parmesan, butter, tomato sauce, salt and pepper.

To Plate:

  • Plate the risotto with a spoon in a bowl or a flat plate and garnish with some greens.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion:

Chardonnay (white wine)

M House
(Located at Aloft Hotel Coral Gables)
2524 S Le Jeune Rd.
Miami, FL 33134
mhouserestaurant.com
786-369-5155

