Scottie Paws Pet Resort and Spa celebrates International Dog Day!

Monday is one of the cutest and fluffiest holidays of the year. It’s International Dog Day!

Lynn and I both have fur babies we love, so it only makes sense Deco would celebrate at a dog spa where blow-out’s and “paw-dicures” are a must.

This little lady looks good, and she knows it!

At Scottie Paws Pet Resort and Spa in Miami, every day is dog day — and they’re “paw-sitively” thrilled about it.

Aylee Quezada, pet stylist, Scottie Paws Pet Resort and Spa: “Everyone here loves working with the animals. One of the first things that we do is we establish a bond with the pet that we’re working on, so that they feel good being here.”

Aylee and her team specialize in grooming pups of all shapes and sizes year-round. But Monday is extra special.

Aylee Quezada: “Today is International Dog Day, so what better way to celebrate it than by having matching nail polish with your dog.”

Nailed it!

This is called a “paw-dicure.” It’s basically a mani-pedi for doggies, and it’s the perfect way to feel even closer to your four-legged bestie.

Aylee Quezada: “Our ‘paw-dicures’ cost $10, and it depends on the color of the nail of the dog whether we do one or two coats.”

Scottie Paws uses a special brand of polish that’s totally safe for pets. Some customers come in already knowing what they want.

Juliette Campos, customer: “We did her nails like a silvery blue, because my nails are silver with a black accent. I also wanted that, like, silvery blue, so she matches both my nails but also her outfit.”

Gabrielle Alexander, customer: “When we heard that Deco Drive was coming, we just thought that we’d rock with your colors and we’d have the pink and purple going on.”

Others get inspired while watching their fur babies get pampered.

Bianca Castillo, customer: “I love her nail polish, and now I’m ready to go get my nails done, so we can match for the weekend.”

But one thing’s for sure: everyone here is a top dog, and they’re all ready for their close-up!

Michelle Lewin, customer: “Gigi, she got the nails done like Mommy, and she looks so cute!”

Juliette Campos: “She’s a total diva, so she totally loves coming here.”

Michelle Lewin: “I think she loves it, and so do I.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Scottie Paws Pet Resort and Spa

2500 SW 107th Ave. #33

Miami, FL 33165

786-571-1917

www.scottiepaws.com

