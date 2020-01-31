Score a Super Bowl party touchdown with delish game day avocado recipes

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, it’s time to get your snack game ready. But you don’t have to rely on a bag of chips and some boring store-bought dip. Deco’s checking out how to score big with some awesome avocados.

We don’t know who’s going to win the Super Bowl, but you’ll be the MVP of your watch party with some game day guacamole.

Chef Pati Jinich, “Pati’s Mexican Table”: “I like to mash the avocado a little bit.”

Deco huddled with Chef Pati Jinich, host of PBS’ “Pati’s Mexican Table,” and got the scoop.

Chef Pati Jinich: “Avocado is like the soul of Mexican cooking. You use it for everything.”

Get the crowd pumped with a “field goal-camole.”

Chef Pati Jinich: “Just make your favorite batch of guacamole. I like ripe avocados. I ass a little bit of onions, cilantro, jalapeño. Spread it on a baking dish like this. Then I have Mexican crema, and I’m gonna draw lines, and then you can use cherry tomatoes, grape tomatoes, and you just place them wherever you want, and then you just jump into the football field.”

Take it to the end zone with the quarterback’s snack.

Chef Pati Jinich: “You can also make a football. I decorated it with slices of carrot, and then you can use cheese. If you wanna just really make it look like a football, and you don’t want people to see the guacamole around the edges, you just stuff these with tortilla chips. A crafty way to eat your guac on game day.”

You’re not gonna go hungry through the halftime show with chili stuffed avocados.

Chef Pati Jinich: “Super delish. You just scoop it up. It’s an ingredient that’s nutritious, that’s delicious, that is always available. The avocados have the good fats that your body needs.

Looks like the perfect way to up your guac game.

Donovan Campbell: “Lining up for the snap, Smith with the avocado, step back, he’s looking. Going for the hail Mary! And finds Garcia down the middle. He’s got it, pushes off the safety, he’s going all the way! Touchdown, and he avocado. Holy guacamole.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.