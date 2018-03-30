Schwarzenegger has open-heart surgery to replace valve

(CNN) — Former California governor and film star Arnold Schwarzenegger had open-heart surgery in California on Thursday to replace a failed pulmonic valve.

His representative, Daniel Ketchell, said the surgery was successful and Schwarzenegger is in stable condition at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

“Schwarzenegger is awake and his first words were actually ‘I’m back’, so he is in good spirits,” Ketchell tweeted.

The 70-year-old, who had a congenital heart defect, had undergone a valve replacement surgery in 1997.

That valve was “never meant to be permanent,” Ketchell said, and had reached the end of its life expectancy, which was approximately 10 to 15 years. The value used in the new surgery was a less-invasive catheter valve replacement, Ketchell said.

The Austrian-American actor is best known for his roles in “Conan the Barbarian,” “True Lies,” and “The Terminator” series. Later in life he moved to politics and served two terms as governor of California, from 2003-2011.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.