CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen South Florida students from the School of Rock are taking the stage at Hard Rock Live with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform with the iconic rock band Foreigner.

Twenty-five students from School of Rock locations across Broward County — including Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs and West Broward — were selected to perform with the legendary band.

“Over the years, Foreigner puts out these radio contests and different contests to have student choirs perform with them, and we’ve seen this happen in the past, so we saw it, and we made a video and submitted it to them, and they chose us,” said School of Rock owner Burny Pelsmajer.

Pelsmajer said the students will perform the power ballad “I Want to Know What Love Is,” which was released in 1984 from the album Agent Provocateur.

“Foreigner is definitely, like, ’70s and ’80s rock ‘n’ roll, and it is a huge deal to be able to be on stage, not only with Foreigner but at the Hard Rock Live, of all places,” he said.

In the song’s music video, the band uses students as backup singers for the song. In real life, it became a thing for the band, as they use up-and-coming artists to help them grow as performers.

7News captured the students rehearsing the song.

Students learned of their selection last week and have been rehearsing ever since.

“I was like so excited. I was like, ‘Mom, we’re singing with Foreigner!’ Like, I can’t believe it,” said Antonia Albornoz.

“We had the audition, and we weren’t really sure if it was going to happen, and it was like, ‘So, we got accepted,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, we’re actually doing it now.’ I was like, ‘OK, cool,'” said Ravi Rodriguez.

Students learn about Foreigner as part of the school’s rock curriculum. They begin with the classics and then move into contemporary.

“Very, very excited. I have seen loads of concerts at Hard Rock Live before, and I just can’t believe that we’re not only going to be on stage with Foreigner, but we are also going to be able to be backstage and, like, just see behind the scenes what goes into seeing a show,” said Noah Markow.

From students to being on-stage with professionals, the group is expected to have a rockin’ good time.

The students at School of Rock also play local gigs, open at concerts and play at charity events.

The concert takes place on Thursday night.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.