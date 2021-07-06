Speaking of the Avengers, “Black Widow” is almost here! She’s ready to kill a bunch of husbands! No, wait, different black widow. This one beats up bad guys in the name of justice, but just like “Fast and Furious,” the new Marvel movie is also about family.

Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff): “Before I was an Avenger, I made mistakes.”

It’s the bad ass movie many Marvel fans have been waiting for.

Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff): “And a lot of enemies.”

A standalone “Black Widow” film exploring the character’s past.

Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff): “At some point, we all have to choose.”

Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff — also known by her alter ego, Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson: “We wanted Natasha’s ultimate sacrifice to feel like one that was an active choice of hers.”

Scar Jo’s talking about what happened in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff): “Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do. He wiped out 50% of all living creatures.”

And we all know how that ended.

Jeremy Renner (as Clint Barton): “We lost friends. We lost family. We lost a part of ourselves.”

Lucky for us, Black Widow’s story falls between “Civil War” and “Infinity War.”

Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff): “So, are we going to talk like grownups?”

Natasha has to reconnect with her sister to confront her past.

Scarlett Johansson: “Her little sister, Yelena, who really forces her to face a lot of the trauma that she’s experienced instead of running from it, and understand and process what has actually happened to her, so she can get there.”

Yelena’s played by actress Florence Pugh.

Florence Pugh: “Within like two days of knowing Scarlett, I was just ramming her into a door frame. All the fighting in this film is so emotional and about not knowing how to say what you feel.”

The film is packed with fierce fighting, crazy action and good ol’ family drama.

Scarlett Johansson: “I have spent a decade of time with this character, and she is finally able to write her own story.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.