If there is one fantasy a woman has, it’s that all her clothes fit like a glove, or maybe a loose mitten. Now you can get that. Through a new process that measures every inch of your beautiful body — because like snowflakes, no two women are alike.

Lynn Martinez: “What as a designer do you find women complain about most?”

Julian Chang, fashion designer: “It’s the fit.”

Lynn Martinez: “Yes!”

A new device will fix all that. It looks like a body scan thing that you might see at the airport, but it’s actually the latest tool in fashion.

Julian Chang: “This is a great concept. It’s perfect for the woman who always has issues fitting in clothes.”

Graupel at Merrick Park has given birth to a 3-D measurement system, allowing local designers like Julian Chang to create pieces that fit you perfectly.

Lynn Martinez: “What does a perfect fit look like to you?”

Julian Chang: “Not too fitted, not too tight, of course.”

Lynn Martinez: “Well, we’re in Miami. I like tight, but you need to be about to sit down.”

Julian Chang: “Yes, comfortable.”

Lynn Martinez: “I cannot imagine having a pair of jeans that doesn’t have that gap in the back, where your underwear sticks up.”

It’s actually a really easy process. You step up to the machine and listen to the directions, holding levers for a few seconds — and shazam! It scans every inch of your body.

Customer: “Oh, wow! Pretty cool.”

Within minutes, you have a permanent avatar of your body and your measurements.

Julian Chang: “You pick the outfit you like, and you’re able to see on the computer how it translates on your body type.”

Once you pick out your outfit, the designer makes it for you, and within weeks it arrives at your doorstep.

All right, ‘ll give it a try.

Julian Chang: “With your body type, you would be so easy.”

Lynn Martinez: “Oh, Julian, do go on.”

But remember, the machine doesn’t lie.

Lynn Martinez: “I was tightening my butt. As if it was going to make a difference. ‘It won’t know my body type.'”

Your measurements are stored in the system forever.

Lynn Martinez: “Oh, God, my legs are so stubby!”

If your body changes, you just go in an get a new avatar.

Haniff Brown, Graupel: “Women have this special problem where style is very important, but fit is also important.”

Prices start at $200 and go up from there.

Haniff Brown: “‘I’m gonna go to Graupel, I’m gonna choose my style, I’m gonna hit order,’ and in a week an a half, it’s at your doorstep.”

The end result: the outfit you want in your perfect size — for a look that is all you.

Customer: “I love it, it’s perfect, I’m ready.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Graupel

Shops at Merrick Park

320 San Lorenzo Ave., Space 1210

Coral Gables, FL 33146

(305) 925-7677

graupel.com/en-US

