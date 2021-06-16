(WSVN) - Looking for a light summer dish that will not only impress your friends but keep you out of the kitchen? We’ve got just the thing. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Sergio Chamizo

The Restaurant: Marea 1939, Miami Beach

The Dish: Scallops Crudo

Ingredients:

2 ea u 10 scallops

1 pinch Togarashi chili flakes

½ ea juice from lime

1 pinch salt

1/3 sliced apple julienne

½ tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 pinch chopped dill

1tsp salmon roe

Micro cilantro/ micro flower

Method of Preparation:

Slice fresh scallops sashimi style. Place them in a round plate.

Add salt, togarashi chili flakes and lime juice. Reserve in the fridge for 2 minutes.

In the meantime, slice the apple julienne-style, add a touch of extra virgin olive oil, chopped dill and lime juice.

Marinate apple for 1 minute. Place apples on top of the scallops.

Add salmon roe, micro cilantro and micro flowers.

Marea 1939

(Inside the National Hotel Miami Beach)

1677 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.nationalhotel.com

305-532-2311

