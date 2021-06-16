(WSVN) - Looking for a light summer dish that will not only impress your friends but keep you out of the kitchen? We’ve got just the thing. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Sergio Chamizo
The Restaurant: Marea 1939, Miami Beach
The Dish: Scallops Crudo
Ingredients:
2 ea u 10 scallops
1 pinch Togarashi chili flakes
½ ea juice from lime
1 pinch salt
1/3 sliced apple julienne
½ tsp extra virgin olive oil
1 pinch chopped dill
1tsp salmon roe
Micro cilantro/ micro flower
Method of Preparation:
- Slice fresh scallops sashimi style. Place them in a round plate.
- Add salt, togarashi chili flakes and lime juice. Reserve in the fridge for 2 minutes.
- In the meantime, slice the apple julienne-style, add a touch of extra virgin olive oil, chopped dill and lime juice.
- Marinate apple for 1 minute. Place apples on top of the scallops.
- Add salmon roe, micro cilantro and micro flowers.
Marea 1939
(Inside the National Hotel Miami Beach)
1677 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
www.nationalhotel.com
305-532-2311
