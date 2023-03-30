Hollywood Beach might not have movie stars, but this weekend, it has something better: food and wine. Savor SoFlo Festival is back for the third time. This all-inclusive dining experience promises to loosen your belt a notch or two, so let’s dig in.

Sip. Savor. Repeat. This is exactly what you’ll be doing at this year’s Savor SoFlo Festival.

Tammy Gail, festival organizer: “Tons to taste, tons to drink — mixology, the whole nine yards. Everything’s going on for the weekend. That’s all things food and fabulous.”

All the fab eating will start this Saturday.

Tammy Gail: “If you’re a foodie and you like an experience, we have some great chefs that are partnering with us at the event, wonderful stage demos with visiting chefs and local chefs.”

Chefs Like Juan Mateo at Toro Latin Kitchen Restaurant in Dania Beach.

Juan Mateo: “Toro serves a Pan Latin cuisine, with a fusion of Japanese and Chinese food. We make everything from scratch.”

And he’s coming to bring on the flavor to savor.

Juan Mateo: “I’m really excited to be part of the third annual Savor Flo Festival in Hollywood Beach in Margaritaville. This year I’m going to be presenting a Ceviche Amarillo.”

Juan Mateo: “For the Ceviche Amarillo we use fresh hamachi. We do aguachile with aji amarillo. It has peppers, chiles. It has radishes, and then red onion. You’re going to feel a little bit of spiciness, of sweetness, salt and then the fish and seafood.”

Juan Mateo: “The second dish is Enchiladas Doradas. You’re going to have handmade blue corn tortilla stuffed with calabacitas stew, and then it’s going to have a bell pepper sauce with blistered tomatoes on top.”

And for regular eaters, the eyes have it.

Marta Villota: “Oh, the enchiladas — amazing. Super tasty, the texture was great. The presentation was amazing, and I think that food comes in through your eyes. I really am looking forward to going to the Savor Festival and checking out Toro, especially for the enchiladas, because they’re delicious.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Savor SoFlo Festival tickets

