Sara Bareilles discusses her coronavirus recovery and how her boyfriend cared for her

(CNN) — Sara Bareilles is giving fans an inside look into her coronavirus recovery.

The singer said that although she’s no longer struggling with symptoms, she wants to be a cautionary tale for anyone not taking the virus seriously.

“You really have to listen to your body, rest and pay close attention if you’re having any respiratory issues,” she told People Magazine. “But it was scary because you’re waiting for it to get worse the whole time. So I can understand why it’s a really panic-ridden time for so many people.”

Bareilles, who revealed her diagnosis in April, said that she owes a lot to her boyfriend, actor Joe Tippett, for being “a good friend and companion through all of that.”

“He did a good job taking care of me,” she told the magazine.

The “Love Song” singer and Broadway star said she’s currently coping with some emotional issues during the pandemic.

“I’m dealing with old demons of anxiety and depression and working to manage that while taking in what’s happening and leaning into activism,” she said. “I’ve been going to [social justice] marches, all masked up, of course. I did a lot of reading, researching, listening. I’m trying to correct my mistakes. And philanthropically, supporting organizations like Color of Change and Black Lives Matter.”

She said therapy has helped.

“I am a firm believer in therapy,” she said. “So I’ve been in my weekly therapy and sometimes if I’m having a bad week, I might talk to my therapist twice a week and she’s been enormously helpful. The other magic bullet for me is meditation. It’s been a tremendous help in befriending the parts of this that are uncomfortable, like the uncertainty of everything.”

