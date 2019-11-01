Santa’s Enchanted Forest kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s largest holiday theme park is back and ready for the 2019 holiday season.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest kicked off festivities with a tree lighting ceremony, Thursday night.

The theme park, located at Tropical Park near Southwest 82nd Avenue and 40th Street, offers something for every age group, including rides, shows and concessions.

Children came in costume to take part in a trick-or-treat lane stretching half a mile. Every child under 10 got in free with each paying adult.

The season runs through Jan. 5.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.