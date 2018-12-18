Sandra Bullock’s Oscars host solution: Call on random actors

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandra Bullock has an impromptu idea for how to solve the Oscars host problem, and it involves a lot of improvisation.

The Oscar-winning actress told The Associated Press Monday at a screening of her new film “Bird Box ” that she thinks random actors should be pulled out of the audience and read what’s on the teleprompter to cover a segment of the show.

She says it’s a genius solution and one everyone in the room is perfectly suited to handle. She says, “You’re an actor, figure it out.” Well, almost everyone — Bullock says she’s not attending next year’s ceremony, but would participate in her idea if she was.

The Academy Awards have yet to announce a host for its Feb. 24, 2019, ceremony. Comedian Kevin Hart backed out of hosting the show earlier this month over backlash about old homophobic tweets.

