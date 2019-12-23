Sandler shows off serious acting chops in acclaimed ‘Uncut Gems’

Gone are the days of “Billy Madison” and “Happy Gilmore.” These days, Adam Sandler is showing off his serious acting chops alongside Idina Menzel, and it’s a role that just might lead him to the Oscars moment few of us saw coming.

Adam Sandler (as Howard Ratner): “I’m done. It means nothing. It meant nothing. Please, give me another shot.”

Are you willing to take a bet on Adam Sandler as an Oscar winner? That’s what critics are buzzing about for his shiny new performance as Howard Ratner in “Uncut Gems.”

Adam Sandler: “He was fearless, fearless. A guy who gambles that much and doesn’t think about any of the consequences is pretty strong, tough guy.”

Sandler sparkles as a high-profile jewelry dealer who takes his pursuit for the ultimate win to the limit, balancing business, adversaries and family in a high-stakes game that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime.

Adam Sandler: “It is a fun ride for an audience. It is a…”

Idina Menzel: “It’s like a family movie, because it is a dysfunctional family.”

Adam Sandler: “You do learn to appreciate your family more after seeing our family.”

Idina Menzel: “Exactly.”

Adam Sandler: “And it is a — it does keep you guessing. You never know what is going to happen. You don’t know if you’re safe ever throughout the movie. Something is always kind of waiting for you.”

Which is what co-star Idina Menzel probably felt the moment she stepped onto the set — although, really, she should have seen Adam’s jokes coming.

Idina Menzel: “He came in the first day and played ‘Defying Gravity’ throughout the speakers just to embarrass me.”

Adam Sandler: “I wanted to show you how big of a fan I was.”

Idina Menzel: “Yes, that’s true. That came across.”

But the love, and apparently the singing, goes both ways between Menzel and Sandler’s family.

Adam Sandler: “We would sing in the car ‘Defying Gravity’ all the time, and everybody, they’d be so impressed by the notes, and we’d be like, ‘How did she do that?!'”

Idina Menzel: “It’s true. I was starstruck of him, so for him to come in and actually pay homage to me was actually really nice.”

Adam Sandler: “That’s right.”

“Uncut Gems” opens in South Florida theaters Christmas Day.

