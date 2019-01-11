Samsung unveils giant 219-inch TV named ‘The Wall’

(WSVN) - Samsung has unveiled the newest addition to their line of televisions, a new 219-inch device named “The Wall.”

An upgrade from 2018’s 146-inch television, the Wall was recently announced at the Consumer Electronics Show.

According to CNN, the television uses MicroLED technology which is supposed to create a brighter image using less energy.

The company also announced new 75-inch screens that can be put together to create a 270-inch display.

Samsung did not say when the devices would be on sale or for how much.

