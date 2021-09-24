If you’re looking for a good time, saddle up and grab the reins, point your stallion, or your Toyota Corolla, to Gulfstream Park. A monthly event lets you sample some fine food and catch some racing action. Sounds like a win-win.

If you want to see a real stampede, just follow the foodies racing to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale.

Greg DiVincent, Vice President of Marketing: “Gulfstream Park is an amazing entertainment destination where we have horse racing, dining, music, shopping, casino. It really is a fun place to hang out.”

And you can hang out on the last Saturday of every month at their Taste at the Track event.

Giovanni Arias, culinary director: “It’s a great event that we host at the race track to attract foodies and horse fans that we can combine them together to give them a great experience with different cuisines from around the world.”

Last month’s Taste stopped in Mexico, but the tacos and tequila didn’t stop.

The tacos were endless, and the tequila was bottomless. My kind of party.

Alana, guest: “This is a great event, and it’s great way to showcase the different tequilas and the different culinary aspects of tacos — two of my favorite things.”

Greg DiVincent: “It’s an amazing food-festival style event where guests can come out here to the beautiful Flamingo room, watch horse races, sample tacos, guacamole bar, Mexican street corn, lots of different items.”

While the bash had many different things to choose from, there seemed to be one clear fan favorite.

Nick Dianni, guest: “Having an awesome time. Gulfstream Park is amazing. Beautiful venue, the food is great. The tequila is awesome.”

Valond, guest: “I’m enjoying the music, the atmosphere and the different types of tequila.”

The next event Bourbon & BBQ is this Saturday.

