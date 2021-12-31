Let’s be honest, we could all use a drink or two to close out 2021, and some good food and some great music, too.

Lucky for us, Deco’s got a pair of parties that will definitely add pop to your cork.

Let’s get the party started! The countdown is on for 2022.

Salvaje at the Hyde Midtown Hotel in Miami is ready for a good time!

“We’re throwing this spectacular party, this wild masquerade party.”

The restaurant is welcoming the new year in style with yummy food, dancers, a live DJ and, of course, lots and lots of drinks.

“So our $300 ticket includes like a five course meal. It’s really nice. It’s this Mediterranean Japanese course. We’re also having an open bar from 10-12, so we can party and enjoy with some drinks.”

The theme of the night is masquerade, and there’s a reason behind it.

“A new year’s mysterious, and a masquerade is the perfect way to celebrate what’s gonna happen.”

This party totally wants you to wear a mask, but it might not be the one you’re thinking of.

“I would like to encourage everyone to dress up and to enjoy this glamorous night, this wild night. Our Salvaje night. Dress your mask, and if you don’t have your mask, don’t worry. I have masks for everyone here.”

Guest: “Of course I’m gonna dress up! I like to be playful. I wanna have fun and be, you know, mysterious.”

Athena Dion (drag out the night): “Happy New Year’s Eve, Miami, from your girl, Athena Dion.”

There’s an entirely different New Year’s Eve party going on in Wynwood at R House. It’s gonna be a drag, and that’s a good thing.

Athena Dion: “We have the best drag show in town, and we’re gonna be giving you all that drag extravaganza.”

If you show up here, you better be ready to work.

Athena Dion: “Audience participation is required for this drag show. This isn’t somewhere where you go and you sit back and you watch us do the show. You will be out of your seat many times during the night.”

You’re going to need to eat and drink as midnight comes closer. Don’t worry, there’ll be plenty of both to go around.

Rocco Carulli (a very tasty deal): “The first package is $85. It offers a four-course menu, a welcome toast and a New Year’s Eve toast. The second package is $185. Everything that is included in the first package, plus a bottle of Veuve Cliquot.”

This will be a night out where all the boxes are checked.

Rocco Carulli: “I think we have all the protocol in place, and we’re just gonna have a really good time.”

Guest: “When I think of New Year’s here, I know it’s going to be next level.”

