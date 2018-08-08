Oh, pasta … How I love to hate you. I blame you for my muffin top but I love you in the moment when I’m savoring every carby, saucy bite of you. But eating in moderation is the key to staying healthy right? So I say if you’re gonna go for the pasta make it worth your while. Do it right at Salumeria 104. The popular Italian eatery now has a second location in Coral Gables. A salumeria is sort of like an Italian deli. A small shop that specializes in cold cuts of cured meats and cheeses. Salumeria 104 offers salumi and so much more.

On a recent visit we started with one of their signature meat and cheese boards and then tried some of their most popular dishes.

Burratina: fried green tomatoes with aged balsamic vinegar $14

Tagliatelle Bolognese: house made tagliatelle with home made bolognese – a house favorite $16

Cavatelli: house made ricotta cheese cavatelli with tomato sauce $16

Branzino: broiled and butterflied served with mixed greens $28

In addition, we ordered a grilled salmon dish and a tagliolini with mushrooms both being offered as specials on that day, both delicious!

If it’s real deal Italian you’re craving you’ll find it at Salumeria 104. Great food and service with a smile. Buon appetito!

Salumeria 104

Coral Gables

117 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-640-5547

Salumeria 104

Midtown Miami

3451 NE 1st Ave #104

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 424-9588

www.salumeria104.com

