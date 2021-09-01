(WSVN) - Cooking healthy doesn’t have to be bland or boring. All you need is a little creativity to whip up a meal that will have the family ready for seconds. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Mario Laufner

The Restaurant: Carrot Express, Doral

The Dish: Salmon Buddha Bowl

Ingredients for plate:

4 oz of salmon chopped into cubes

2 tsp scallions

2 oz roasted brussels sprouts

2 oz of roasted eggplant cut into fine pieces

4 oz napa cabbage shredded

1 oz roasted corn

1 oz edamame

8 oz rice or quinoa (cooked)

4 oz dressing

Ingredients for dressing:

1 cup lemon

2 cup chili paste

2 cup olive oil

1 cup fish oil

1 cup sugar

½ cup honey

8 garlic cloves

Method of Preparation:

Put garlic, oil, and scallions into pan and allow to sweat for 1-2 minutes.

Then add salmon.

Cook salmon about halfway before adding dressing.

Add roasted brussels sprouts, roasted eggplant, napa cabbage, roasted corn and edamame.

Allow vegetables to cook for about 1-2 minutes, then add cooked rice and soy sauce.

Method of preparation for the dressing:

Put all ingredients into blender and blend until smooth texture.

To Plate:

Scoop into bowl, and top with black and white sesame seeds.

Carrot Express Doral

3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 136

Doral, FL 33166

www.eatcarrotexpress.com

786-206-1081

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.