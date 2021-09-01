(WSVN) - Cooking healthy doesn’t have to be bland or boring. All you need is a little creativity to whip up a meal that will have the family ready for seconds. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Mario Laufner
The Restaurant: Carrot Express, Doral
The Dish: Salmon Buddha Bowl
Ingredients for plate:
4 oz of salmon chopped into cubes
2 tsp scallions
2 oz roasted brussels sprouts
2 oz of roasted eggplant cut into fine pieces
4 oz napa cabbage shredded
1 oz roasted corn
1 oz edamame
8 oz rice or quinoa (cooked)
4 oz dressing
Ingredients for dressing:
1 cup lemon
2 cup chili paste
2 cup olive oil
1 cup fish oil
1 cup sugar
½ cup honey
8 garlic cloves
Method of Preparation:
- Put garlic, oil, and scallions into pan and allow to sweat for 1-2 minutes.
- Then add salmon.
- Cook salmon about halfway before adding dressing.
- Add roasted brussels sprouts, roasted eggplant, napa cabbage, roasted corn and edamame.
- Allow vegetables to cook for about 1-2 minutes, then add cooked rice and soy sauce.
Method of preparation for the dressing:
- Put all ingredients into blender and blend until smooth texture.
To Plate:
- Scoop into bowl, and top with black and white sesame seeds.
Carrot Express Doral
3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 136
Doral, FL 33166
www.eatcarrotexpress.com
786-206-1081
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.