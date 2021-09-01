(WSVN) - Cooking healthy doesn’t have to be bland or boring. All you need is a little creativity to whip up a meal that will have the family ready for seconds. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Mario Laufner
The Restaurant: Carrot Express, Doral
The Dish: Salmon Buddha Bowl

Ingredients for plate:

4 oz of salmon chopped into cubes
2 tsp scallions
2 oz roasted brussels sprouts
2 oz of roasted eggplant cut into fine pieces
4 oz napa cabbage shredded
1 oz roasted corn
1 oz edamame
8 oz rice or quinoa (cooked)
4 oz dressing

Ingredients for dressing:

1 cup lemon
2 cup chili paste
2 cup olive oil
1 cup fish oil
1 cup sugar
½ cup honey
8 garlic cloves

Method of Preparation:

  • Put garlic, oil, and scallions into pan and allow to sweat for 1-2 minutes.
  • Then add salmon.
  • Cook salmon about halfway before adding dressing.
  • Add roasted brussels sprouts, roasted eggplant, napa cabbage, roasted corn and edamame.
  • Allow vegetables to cook for about 1-2 minutes, then add cooked rice and soy sauce.

Method of preparation for the dressing:

  • Put all ingredients into blender and blend until smooth texture.

To Plate:

  • Scoop into bowl, and top with black and white sesame seeds.

Carrot Express Doral
3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 136
Doral, FL 33166
www.eatcarrotexpress.com
786-206-1081

