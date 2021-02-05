Salma Hayek opens up about mind-bending sci-fi romance ‘Bliss’

In “Aladdin,” we were introduced to a whole new world, on a magic carpet ride, but in the new science-fiction love story “Bliss,” we suspect Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson are flying high on, uh, something else.

Ever get the feeling that we’re just all living in a simulation?

Salma Hayek (as Isabel): “You ready? There’s my guy.”

Well, then, it’s time to get trippy in the science-fiction drama “Bliss.”

Nesta Cooper (as Emily): “One of these days, you’re going to have to choose between these worlds.”

Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson star in the mind-bending story about Isabel, a mysterious woman who convinces Greg, a man who was just fired and divorced, that they’re actually living in a simulated reality.

Alex Miranda: “You and Owen had to go in, you really had to go into these roles, play in the dirt.”

Salma Hayek: “Oh, it was so much fun. He’s completely – he’s fascinating. He’s very different than anyone else you’ve ever met, but he thinks the same of me. The things that come out of that mouth, it’s like impossible to anticipate.”

It’s a love story of sorts. Greg meets Isabel at a bar before the two of them move from the ugly world we know to a beautiful, blissful one, and back. It may sound confusing at first, but it all boils down to this for Salma.

Salma Hayek: “There is one thing that is so important to her above all, and that is love, and her soulmate.”

But what if we really had the power to create a whole new world?

Alex Miranda: “What do you love about this current world that we live in, and what would you change?”

Salma Hayek: “Everybody has access to food, to health and to a roof over your head, and education.

Although, Salma insists, it ain’t all bad.

Salma Hayek: “What would I keep? Music, dance, laughter, friends, family, food, alcohol!” (laughs)

Alex Miranda: “Let’s go together! I love it!”

“Bliss” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.