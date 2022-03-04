FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Safety is a top priority for spring breakers who plan to flock to South Florida this month, police said, and several measures have been put in place to help ensure the party goes on without incident.

Hundreds of young revelers have already arrived in the area, and over the next four weeks, local beaches will be crawling with even more college students.

“We’re talking tens of thousands over the next few weeks,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Maj. Bill Schultz.

On Fort Lauderdale Beach, officers said they’re ready and they’re on the beach.

They’ve trained bartenders to help keep people safe, and new this year, there are safety tents where anyone can go for help.

“They can come to that tent, and these staff who are medically trained will assist them,” said Shultz.

Down on South Beach, they’re trying to avoid mayhem such as what police experienced last year.

City officials tried to ban alcohol sales after 2 a.m. but a judge struck that down.

In attempts to calm down the crowds, there’s a food tasting every weekend this month, as well as a concert priced at $10 a ticket each Saturday, that probably won’t bring the house down.

“Wilson Phillips, Jon Batiste, Alanis Morissette, Bernadette Peters,” said Director of Tourism and Culture Lissette Garcia Arrogant.

Back in Fort Lauderdal,e there’s always live music at the Elbo Room, and officials advise one of the best ways to stay safe while having fun is sticking together.

“We all just make sure everyone is near. We don’t go alone places. We cover our drinks, that sorta stuff,” said spring breaker Shena Yoshioka.

Police are encouraging college students who are drinking into the night to stay close together.

As spring break continues, police said, officers will be amping up their patrols through the first week of April.

