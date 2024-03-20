MIAMI (WSVN) - As the Ultra Music Festival returns to South Florida in the next few days, law enforcement will be on high alert to maintain the peace.

It’s that time of year again as the largest musical festival in the world comes to Miami for its 24th year.

“This is a world wide event,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

This year’s Ultra headliners include rising live performers like ARTBAT and Elderbrook, in addition to longtime mainstays like Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Afrojack.

The vibrant music is expected to draw more than 160,000 fans from across world, which will be a huge economic impact for the Magic City.

“For a festival, its almost been here for a quarter of a century and has produced over a billion dollars in economic activity,” Suarez said.

But with the amount of people expected to swarm Biscayne Park, police said that safety is their top priority.

“Last year, the bulk of the 19 arrests were related to narcotic use,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Throughout the years at the festival, police have had to deal with visitors bringing illicit drugs.

“Ultra and the private security have a great team in the fact where we search everybody as they’re coming in to make sure that there’s no weapons or illegal items coming in,” Morales said. “We search them on the outside, we have undercover officers inside.”

Starting Wednesday night, there will be road closures on Biscayne Boulevard.

