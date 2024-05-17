(WSVN) - How many Ryans do you know? Let’s see, there’s Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, Meg Ryan. Apparently there’s plenty and enough to throw a massive “Ryan Meetup” this Saturday.

Ryan Rose: “One day I just put up a bunch of flyers, that was like, is your name Ryan? Want to meet other Ryans?”

Ryan Le: “This upcoming event will be called ‘Ryami Vice.’ We’re taking inspiration from the show, ‘Miami Vice.'”

This will be the 10th gathering for the group. Ryans get in for free with ID. Different spellings of Ryan are OK as long as it’s pronounced the same way and friends of Ryan can tag along also.

Ryan Cousins: “We’ll have a fashion show and a best dressed competition. We’ll have a DJ named Ryan playing and absolutely no Bryans.”

No Bryans because it’s Ryan’s world, duh.

Ryami Vice will take place at Barsecco in Brickell at 6 p.m. and feature an 80s theme.

