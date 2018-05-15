Sometimes it takes a hero to beat a hero, and Deadpool just might have what it takes to take down the Avengers at the box office. Here at Deco, we made the questionable decision to blow our year’s travel budget to go to New York City for “Deadpool 2’s” big premiere.

Ryan Reynolds and friends hit the “dead” carpet for the premiere of “Deadpool 2.” The superhero misfits fit right in at the glamorous night in NYC.

This time around, the story isn’t just about Deadpool, and Ryan told Deco that’s an adjustment.

Ryan Reynolds: “We’re going to X-Force after this, so that’s gonna be fun to see Deadpool operate in an ensemble, a movie that maybe isn’t his own movie. It’s probably gonna be very humbling for him.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “We’ll be known as X-Force.”

Zazie Beetz (as Domino): “Isn’t that a little derivative?”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “You’re absolutely right.”

Sure, he may be sharing screen time with more mutant cohorts, but Ryan is still their leader, and the laugh-out-loud one-liners come fast and furious.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “You’re a lot smarter than I look.”

And not all were planned by the writers.

Ryan Reynolds: “There’s ad-lib and there’s improv, and there’s all those kinds of things, but we make sure we have a good blueprint going in and a great story that we want to tell, and we sort of make sure we stick to that and not get too far ahead of ourselves.”

Karan Soni (as Dopinder): “Oh, you’re living the dream, DP.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “Yeah.”

Karan Soni (as Dopinder): “Devil-may-care attitude.”

Also living the dream: Karan Soni.

Karan Soni: “He, to me, is truly the funniest person I’ve ever met.”

He’s back as Deadpool’s personal driver, and he told us what we see on screen is actually a toned down version of Reynolds.

Karan Soni: “Deadpool scratches 60 percent of how funny he is, but he’s even funnier in real life.”

Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively, was Blake “Lovely” as she walked the carpet with her husband.

And while he hasn’t committed to a third movie, this is a cash cow, so you know it’s probably gonna happen.

So we asked their mutual friend, Paul Feig, if Blake could put up with another year of Deadpool in her life.

Paul Feig: “They both have a similar sense of humor, and they’re both really funny, so I think she could do it.”

“Deadpool 2” smart-talks its way into theaters Friday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.