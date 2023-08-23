There are places that whisper perhaps, but then there are places that scream “SoFlo;” South Beach, Viscaya, the Guitar Hotel. And when it comes to restaurants, the Rusty Pelican is right up there.

This iconic spot is celebrating a major anniversary this week. And we’re checking out what they’re serving up, just for the occasion.

The good times are rolling at the Rusty Pelican in Key Biscayne.

Jim Pastor: “Here at the rusty pelican, we’re celebrating our 51st anniversary this week.”

You heard that right. The iconic SoFlo restaurant is marking its big birthday by going back to its roots.

Jim Pastor: “We opened in 1972, and we’re just gonna have some fun.”

That means kicking it old school.

Jim Pastor: “Rusty Pelican was originally a Polynesian-themed restaurant. So we’re featuring some of the classics that was on original menu.”

We’re talking things like the chicken kona kai. It’s got a sweet and sour sauce and brings the aloha vibes with rice and grilled pineapple.

Another throwback dish making a comeback, is the teriyaki glazed sirloin with Polynesian rice and grilled broccolini.

And don’t forget about the conch fritters.

The menu isn’t the only thing getting retro, the prices are too.

Jim Pastor: “So whether you come here for the chicken or the beef teriyaki, you’re gonna get it for $19.72.”

It wouldn’t be a party without some cocktails.

The restaurant’s keeping it tropical with Mai Tais and their signature “Rum away with me” drink.

And don’t skip dessert because another old school item on the menu is baked Alaska.

Des Baklarov: “The dessert was outstanding. Really, really good date at the Rusty Pelican. It’s a staple here in Miami and once again it’s a great place to gather.”

There’s a lot of good reasons to party at the Pelican, and the view is definitely one of them.

Jim Pastor: “So this view is extremely unique. You know I’ve been around the world, and I’ve been to a lot of places, and this is one of the most special views. You can really find it anywhere.”

Now that’s something worth celebrating.

Jim Pastor: “Your experience here is always going to be top notch. You know, great service, great food, and great ambiance. It’s a destination, so it helps you escape your every day because it almost feels like you’re on an island.”

The Rusty Pelican’s throwback menu is available through Friday.

The restaurant is also throwing a really big party on Saturday, which has been proclaimed “Rusty Pelican day” by the City of Miami.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the throwback menu will benefit the Overtown Youth Center.

MORE INFO:

Rusty Pelican

3201, Rickenbacker Causeway

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

therustypelican

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.