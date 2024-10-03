(CNN) — The movie “Rust” will premiere at a film festival next month, three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in a shooting incident on the set of the western.

The world premiere screening will take place at the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival in Poland on November 23, with a panel discussion with the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was also injured in the shooting, cinematographer Bianca Cline, and Stephen Lighthill, a mentor to Hutchins from film school.

“The filmmakers will discuss events surrounding the film, offering insight into continuing production after Halyna’s death. Maintaining Hutchins’ artistic vision, as tremendously challenging as it was for the entire crew, was really important to the filmmakers, hoping to fulfil their duty to complete her work,” an announcement for the screening reads.

Hutchins, 42, was killed by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun held by actor and producer Alec Baldwin. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and had pleaded not guilty, but the case with dismissed with prejudice in July over withheld evidence by prosecutors.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was armorer was in charge of firearms on the movie set, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March. She is serving an 18-month sentence.

“Rust” centers on the story of a “13-year-old boy who, left to fend for himself and his younger brother following their parents’ deaths in 1880s Wyoming, goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather after he’s sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher,” according to a synopsis of the project.

Baldwin will not be in attendance at the screening, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CNN has reached out to representatives for Baldwin for comment.

Hutchins’ widower filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others involved in the movie’s production, and reached an undisclosed settlement in the suit last year.

As part of the settlement agreement, Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, was set to be an executive producer on “Rust” when it resumed filming. The two were parents to a young son.

“Halyna’s story will serve as a starting point for a conversation about the role of women in cinematography and their contributions to the art of filmmaking,” festival organizers said of the premiere event. “Another key topic of the discussion will be safety on set.”

