‘Russian Doll’ gets renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

(CNN) — “Russian Doll” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

Natasha Lyonne, who stars in and produces the series, tweeted out the news on the official “Russian Doll” account. She plays Nadia Vulvokov, a woman who keeps reliving her 36th birthday on a maddening loop when she keeps dying and coming back to life. (Remember Harry Nilsson’s “Gotta Get Up” playing over an over?)

“Did you get the news? ‘Cause you’re about to die. Season 2 of #RussianDoll is coming soon!” read the tweet.

The actress also appeared Tuesday with Netflix VP Originals Cindy Holland at Recode’s Code Conference in Arizona to talk season two, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Same show, just weirder,” Lyonne said. “The character is a coder, so it would be appropriate to have this be the time and place to say, yes. So very much yes, I would love to do [a second season].”

“Russian Doll” debuted on Feb. 1 ahead of Groundhog Day and received rave reviews for its originality. Lyonne produced the show with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland and had pitched the series with a three season arc.

The renewal news comes just as Lyonne is preparing to end her seven-season run as Nicky Nichols on “Orange Is the New Black.”

