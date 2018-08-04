Royal couple at friend’s wedding on Meghan’s 37th birthday

LONDON (AP) — Weeks after tying the knot themselves, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at another wedding Saturday — this time as guests.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the wedding of the prince’s long-time friend Charlie van Straubenzee to videographer Daisy Jenks.

Van Straubenzee has known the prince since childhood and was an usher at Harry and Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle in May.

The prince, wearing a tailcoat and sunglasses, arrived with other groomsmen at the medieval church of St. Mary the Virgin in Frensham, 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of London.

Meghan arrived separately, in a short-sleeved Club Monaco dress with blue top and multicolored skirt with a Philip Treacy hat. The former American actress waved to well-wishers outside the church on Saturday, which is also her 37th birthday.

Harry and Meghan, holding hands, left together shortly after the hour-long ceremony ended.

