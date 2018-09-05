Roy Orbison is back! No, the legendary rocker hasn’t risen from the grave — but thanks to state-of-the-art technology, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is heading to the 954, sounding and looking better than ever.

The magic and the music of Roy Orbison is coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Parker Playhouse Nov. 18, thanks to “In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert — The Hologram Tour.”

Alex Orbison, Roy Orbison’s son: “This hologram tour is the culmination of many years of dreams and a couple of years of hard work.”

The Orbison family worked with the company Base Hologram to make sure Roy’s fans would get the best of the man’s earthly talents.

Alex Orbison: “When you’re at the theater watching this concert, it has to be perfect, so everything drifts away and you can get into the songs.”

Orbison is most definitely the center of attention during the gig, but there are plenty of living musicians onstage to help him out.

Brian Becker, Base Hologram: “Performing with a full symphony orchestra, plus a rock band, plus backup singers, a conductor, and then all the stagecraft we could bring to the stage allowed us to really make this a very contemporary theatrical experience.”

The 16-song set is a fan’s dream come true. You’ll get plenty of classics. There are rarely played gems mixed in, too.

For all the technology that went into creating the project, it’s the real Roy who makes the show come alive.

Brian Becker: “Roy’s style, as is his music and songwriting, is iconic, so we knew we had to be authentic, and we had to be true to that.”

In the end, there was one goal to reach for everyone involved in “The Hologram Tour.”

Alex Orbison: “It just had to be as good as Roy Orbison is.”

