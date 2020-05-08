Roy Horn of ‘Siegfried and Roy’ dies from coronavirus

(WSVN) - Magician Roy Horn, who was one half of the famous duo “Siegfried and Roy,” has died from the coronavirus. He was 75.

According to published reports, Horn died Friday night a little more than a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Siegfried and Roy” were a staple in Las Vegas for several years and were known for their daring performances with tigers.

In 2003, a 380-pound tiger bit Horn’s neck during a show and dragged him offstage, leaving him partially paralyzed. The incident marked the end of the duo’s long and famous run.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.