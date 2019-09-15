Rosemary Salmon/ Belkys

(WSVN) - A quick, healthy dish that’s great any day of the week. Salmon is on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Rosemary Salmon
Ingredients:
4 salmon fillets
1 lemon- juice and slices
4 sprigs fresh rosemary
2 Tbs. olive oil
sea salt to taste
*you’ll also need parchment paper for this recipe!
Method of Preparation:
- Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Tear off a generous square of parchment- making sure it’s big enough to fold in half and hold the fish…while still having room to fold several times around edges to make a seal. Place the salmon on one side of the fold and drizzle with olive oil, lemon juice and sprinkle sea salt to taste.
- Place lemon slices on top of fillet and place rosemary sprigs on top of lemon. Bring the fold down to cover the fish and carefully seal the edges- folding tightly.
- Place on a baking sheet and bake for about 15 minutes. When salmon is done let it sit in the parchment for a couple of minutes, then carefully unseal the parchment. Be careful- the steam can burn!
To Plate:
– Serve with a green salad and enjoy!
Serves: 4
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.