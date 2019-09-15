Rosemary Salmon/ Belkys

(WSVN) - A quick, healthy dish that’s great any day of the week. Salmon is on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Rosemary Salmon

Ingredients:

4 salmon fillets

1 lemon- juice and slices

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 Tbs. olive oil

sea salt to taste

*you’ll also need parchment paper for this recipe!

Method of Preparation:

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Tear off a generous square of parchment- making sure it’s big enough to fold in half and hold the fish…while still having room to fold several times around edges to make a seal. Place the salmon on one side of the fold and drizzle with olive oil, lemon juice and sprinkle sea salt to taste.

Place lemon slices on top of fillet and place rosemary sprigs on top of lemon. Bring the fold down to cover the fish and carefully seal the edges- folding tightly.

Place on a baking sheet and bake for about 15 minutes. When salmon is done let it sit in the parchment for a couple of minutes, then carefully unseal the parchment. Be careful- the steam can burn!

To Plate:

– Serve with a green salad and enjoy!

Serves: 4

