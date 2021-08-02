What you want in life isn’t always what you need. Like, for example, I want a taco, but I don’t need a taco. In a new reboot of the classic TV series “Fantasy Island,” our deepest desires come true, but in ways that you don’t expect.

For more, here’s Alex Miranda, a man whose fantasy is just a bottle of baby oil away.

Fox is bringing back the iconic show. This time, the island is run by a woman … and, oh, wait, what’s that? Da plane da plane!

Ever fantasize about totally escaping this crazy world?

Roselyn Sanchez (as Elena Roarke): “All you have to do is ask.”

Same! But now we can, to a magical place called “Fantasy Island.” Oh, you’ve heard of it?

: “Da plane! Da plane!”

Yes, the classic show is back, on Fox, shot in real-life paradise Puerto Rico.

Roselyn Sanchez: “Everywhere you look is beautiful. And I’m not talking about the people, I’m talking about very frame.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, that, too.”

Roselyn Sanchez: “They’re cute! Actually, they’re cute!”

And just in time, because haven’t we had enough of 2021.

Alex Miranda: “I came with my little fedora. Haven’t worn this in like five years.”

Alex Miranda: “Even reading the description, I was like, ‘Yes! Times have been so bad!'”

Kiara Barnes: “People can just relax. Like, go enjoy, have some fun. Turn on something and just get lost in the magic of it all.”

And mystery! Roselyn Sanchez plays Elena Roarke, the grand-niece of the OG Ricardo Montalbán’s Mr. Roarke.

Roselyn Sanchez: “He was perfection!”

She runs the luxury resort now … but with all female directors, women run the production, too.

Roselyn Sanchez: “Better. You said it! I don’t have to say anything else. It’s female.”

Here, any fantasy is fulfilled, but be careful what you wish for, because requests rarely turn out the way you think.

Roselyn Sanchez: “They have to encounter a lot of stuff that they had no idea that they had to deal with to be able to move on in life.”

Like for Ruby, a young woman who arrives with a terminal illness, and head of transport, Javier.

But the actors have fantasies, too … like John Gabriel Rodriguez, who wants to see what his life will look like in 30 years.

John Gabriel Rodriguez: “You know, what did I do, what did I become? You know, who am I at that point?

Kiara Barnes: “Yeah, I want to see alternate versions of me, like, if I went on different paths.”

The one Kiara Barnes is on ain’t too shabby.

But for Roselyn, a mother of two, dreams are practical.

Roselyn Sanchez: “I wanna sleep nine hours every single night, without having take a sleeping pill.”

Sorry about the fedora. I know they went out of style around 2007.

Watch the premiere of “Fantasy Island” next Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.