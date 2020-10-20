Rosati’s Pizza brings Chicago-style pies to Coral Springs

In the battle for the title of best pizza, which side are you on: New York or Chicago? The Big Apple’s Neapolitan-style has as many fans as Chi-Town’s stuffed pies. Now a popular Windy City franchise is in Broward and making the choice even more deliciously difficult.

Chicago’s Rosati’s Pizza has opened its first South Florida location in Coral Springs. It’s offering something no other pizza place has.

Shawn Claffly, Rosati’s Pizza: “It’s the first authentic Chicago pizza in South Florida.”

If you think that’s a bold claim, you’re about to have your idea of Chicago pizza blown clear out of the water.

Shawn Claffly: “Most people think it’s the deep dish, which is amazing. So much cheese, so much sauce, slices like a pie, but Chicago’s more famous for its thin crust pizza.”

Excuse me? Chicago, thin crust? Are you sure about that?

Shawn Claffly: “In Chicago, it’s all about the thin crust. That’s what everybody there appreciates. That’s what they order. My true customers always get the thin crust.”

It seems deep dish is for out-of-towners.

Shawn Claffly: “More of a tourist attraction. Again, it’s amazing. Everyone’s gotta try it. Everyone should try deep dish, but if you ask me, the thin crust is the way to go.”

The crust may be thin, but it’s still got Chicago soul.

Shawn Claffly: “All Chicago pizzas other than deep dish are cut square, so you get more of a party. It’s more of a party feeling.”

The king of all Rosati’s thin crust creations is the Monster.

It’s loaded with every topping you can think of: pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, olives, Canadian bacon and sausage. Yum.

There’s one final Chi-town touch before it goes into the oven.

Shawn Claffly: “Another thing synonymous with Chicago is, the toppings all go under the cheese.”

That move is made for a good reason. The cheese keeps the toppings in place when it’s cut into squares.

Shawn Claffly: “It’s easier for you to pick up, it’s easier for it to hold the toppings into place and eat.”

Another Chicago staple is available here: the Italian beef sandwich, which has its own special topping that provides quite a kick.

Shawn Claffly: “It’s a little spicy. They call it ‘hot giardiniere‘ or ‘hot giardinera.'”

Whether it’s one of the pasta dishes, an Italian beef sandwich, the aptly-named Monster, or the succulent deep dish pie, Rosati’s is putting the best of Chicago on your plate.

Marygrace Coppola, diner: “Honestly, this is one of the best Chicago-style pizzas I’ve ever had, and my grandfather’s a chef from Italy.”

