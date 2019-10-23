Room Escape Miami dares you to save world from zombies, outsmart Zodiac Killer

Can you save the world from a zombie outbreak? Are you able to get away from the clutches of the Zodiac Killer? This Halloween, you can test your skills in some spooky escape rooms. Here’s Deco’s certified zombie hunter Alex Miranda with more.

This is an alert from the Deco Drive Broadcast System.

That’s it. The world is officially ending, starting with Miami’s Fox in a Box Room Escape.

We had a good run, guys.

Linda Himeur, Room Escape Miami by Fox in a Box: “You have 60 minutes to solve the task in each respective room, and you will basically look everywhere, search everything, communicate your findings.”

One of those six rooms is the Abandoned Zombie Lab — perfect for Halloween.

Linda Himeur: “Your mission is, you have to create the serum to save the world against this horrible virus that’s taking over humanity. If you’re lucky, you will save the world.”

No spoilers on how they did it, but one group we talked to saved the world!

Isac Ivan, guest: “It is super immersive, just because of the music and how everything’s set up. It just gives you that chilling vibe, something like out of a movie.”

You can also explore the twisted mind of the Zodiac serial killer.

This room’s super creepy, because you start off handcuffed with a bag over your head. And we’re almost positive one group thought this was Deco entering the room … until *this* happened.

*hooded man rattles chains*

“We were honestly a little freaked out just watching this.

Hooded Man: *slamming noise* “Quieeeeeeeeet!”

The Zodiac Room is the toughest one here.

Linda Himeur: “You wake up kidnapped in his living room. You don’t know your way out, but you have to figure it out before he returns home.”

Amanda Rodriguez, guest: “Pretty challenging. I thought I was gonna finish, since I’ve done so many, but this one — he said we’re 60% done, so not even close, really.”

Eerie as these rooms can be, they’re also just really cool.

Linda Himeur: “This is all about fun, team building, working together.”

Hunter Garroway, guest: “Of course, Halloween is coming up, so this was a good way to kick it off.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Room Escape Miami by Fox in a Box

28 SE 1st St.

Miami, FL 33131

786-630-3330

https://foxinaboxmiami.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.