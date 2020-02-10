Rooftop restaurant MILA offers oasis of calm on Lincoln Road

You can get away from the hustle and bustle of Lincoln Road, right on Lincoln Road. Deco made a reservation at MILA, where you can drink, dine and decompress, right in the heart of South Beach.

Elevate your dining experience at MILA. The rooftop restaurant is an oasis of calm on Miami Beach.

Marine Galy, MILA: “We started thinking about this rooftop that could be a place where people come and disconnect from the rest of the world.”

Up here it’s water, water everywhere. A pool runs the length of the outdoor terrace.

Gregory Galy, MILA: “The water was made to create a feel of serenity.”

Marine Galy: “Also the noise of the water is very relaxing.”

Chill out with a cocktail at the outdoor bar.

Marine Galy: “Outside we have this very theatrical bar. The name of this bar is 5 by MILA, five because it represents the five elements.”

The menu takes diners around the world.

Gregory Galy: “The food is ‘MediterrAsian,’ as we are both from the south of France, but we also love Japan and all the culture.”

Gregory Galy: “The wagyu dumpling is probably one of the biggest hits. People are coming back for that particular dish.”

Gregory Galy: “This is the dorado tartare, with very refreshing cucumber gelée.”

Marine Galy: “The point was to be very simplistic and very minimalist, but full of flavor and with this very refreshing gelée.”

Marine Galy: “This is MILA’s rainbow roll, so different types of fish. It involves cucumber, avocado, shiso.”

And while Lincoln Road is buzzing, you can rise above it all.

Marine Galy: “It’s not only a restaurant, but when people come here, we want them to feel like it’s their second home.”

