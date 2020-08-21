Romany Malco’s new film is not for everyone

Romany Malco of “Think Like a Man” and “40 Year Old Virgin” fame says his new mockumentray-style movie, “Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison,” isn’t for everyone, just people who like to learn, so again, it’s not for everyone.

Romany Malco wants you to know something.

Romany Malco: “I do all the Hollywood movies with the PG ratings for everybody. This movie doesn’t have a rating for a reason!”

That you might not want to watch his new movie, “Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison!” That’s a first…

Romany Malco: “I don’t want you to waste your money! The type of humor, it’s so cryptic, so much street slang.”

Unless, of course, you’re ready to do equal parts learning, and yeah, you’re gonna laugh, too.

Romany plays a quirky ex-con from SoFlo who has big dreams of becoming a world-famous motivational speaker.

Alex Miranda: “Your character was at 100 the whole film!”

Romany Malco: “Florida’s got this whole weird clash of extremes all lumped on top of each other, and so I always loved that for the character, so from day one when the character was created, he was from Hollywood, Florida.”

Can’t argue with that! But, the film, which you can now stream on demand, also explores some much bigger topics like systemic racism.

Romany Malco: “I didn’t think anyone would feel comfortable laughing out loud to this stuff in a public theater where they could potentially be being judged by another patron.”

And just like he’s been doing through the character on YouTube for over 12 years, TJ will drop some inspiring truth bombs that’ll stick with you.

Romany Malco: “That quiet voice when you’re alone brushing your teeth in the bathroom. That quiet voice that whispers to you when you’re looking at yourself in the mirror. That voice, that’s your real self image.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m shook over that. Oh, my God, you’re so right about that!”

