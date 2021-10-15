HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A band of legendary rockers will be rolling into town next month.



The Rolling Stones plan to end their No Filter Tour in South Florida.

The band will perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Nov. 23.

The 7,000-seat venue will hold the Stones’ most intimate show in more than a decade.

In honor of the big event, the Guitar Hotel flashed the group’s iconic tongue logo, Thursday night.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

