HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rolling Stones are getting satisfaction by ending their North American tour right here in SoFlo.

To celebrate, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is doing a total Stones takeover as a lead up to tonight’s big show.

The Rolling Stones is closing out its critically acclaimed No Filter Tour, and the final show will be right here in South Florida at Hard Rock Live, inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Keith Sheldon, entertainment president: “It’s going to be one of the most special nights in the entire tour, and it’s a fitting end to their North American run.”

Rolling Stones fan: “We got pit tickets. We are going to try and be in the front row, and we are excited.”

To celebrate the intimate show – around 6500 seats – the resort hosted “The Rolling Stones takeover.”

Giovanni Taliaferro, Hard Rock International Director of Design & Memorabilia: “It’s a very, very special collection.”

The takeover is a rare opportunity to see some of the most historic memorabilia from the band’s incredible career.

Giovanni Taliaferro: “Some of the most prized possessions in our entire collection, with over 86,000 pieces worldwide.”

Special pieces will be featured throughout the property.

Giovanni Taliaferro: “A lot of it just hasn’t been seen in the public before.”

The items are from the Hard Rock’s memorabilia vault collection.

Which means, they’ll be just like the Stones: one-of-a-kind.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.